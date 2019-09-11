DONEGAN CHARGED: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT OF ELDERLY PINEVIEW MAN

A Cardinal Hollow Drive man described by Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems as a “career criminal” and “nuisance to the Pineview Community” has been charged with assault and aggravated assault against an elderly citizen.

Ronnie Donegan, 42, was arrested August 29 by Deputy James Capps, who stated in his report that Bobby Franklin was driving his Gator when Donegan flagged him down, punched him in the face, then threw Franklin onto the ground where Donegan kicked him in the ribs and stomped his left hand.

Immediately following the simple assault, Franklin tried

….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE