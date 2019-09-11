MOTORCYCLIST LED DEPUTIES ON CHASE, EVADED ROADBLOCKS

A Nashville man faces a fistful of charges after leading local deputies on a chase and refusing to surrender at several roadblocks.

Arresting officer, Deputy Shaun Evans, filed the report which stated the incident began Thursday, September 6, around 9:20 p.m. when he received a dispatch that an intoxicated man who had spoken to a person in Lobelville, then sped away on a motorcycle, heading south on Highway 13 toward Linden.

Deputies fell behind Eric Lee Flannagan, 43, with blue lights but the driver refused to yield. He stopped momentarily at the four-way intersection with Highway 412, then took off at a high rate of speed on Highway 13.

The report states that Flannagan accelerated to 80 mph and passed two vehicles near Sonic Drive-In in a no-pass zone. Deputies stopped pursuit at Perry Community Hospital and notified Wayne County about the driver.

During a non-emergency, continued search for the driver, deputies made contact again on Highway 128 near Cedar Valley Methodist. When Flannagan saw the patrol car, he made “two donuts” in the roadway, according to the report, and head headed back toward Highway 13 where authorities had set up a road block at the intersection.

Flannagan went through the roadblock and headed

….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE