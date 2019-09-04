VVA SELLING BRICKS AND ASKING FOR DONATIONS TO PURCHASE MONUMENT

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123 is selling bricks for $25 each and asking for donations to help purchase a monument for the Vietnam/Korean Wars to be placed at the Perry County Courthouse, and a second monument dedicated to all veterans at Lobelville City Hall.

Send first name, middle initial, last name of the honoree, branch of service, and the name of the war or both wars served.

Vietnam and Korean War-era vets are eligible, as well as some WWII vets who also served in Korea and some Korea vets who served in Vietnam as well.

Checks should be made to VVOA Chapter 1123.

Contact Delaine Hester by email at cdc5046@hotmail.com, call 931-561-0640 or mail the information to Delaine Hester, 67 Cunningham Lane, Lobelville, TN 37097.

The deadline to order a Brick is September 16.