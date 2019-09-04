TYLER PAUL CRISP

Mr. Crisp, 23, of Linden, died unexpectedly Friday, August 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Murfreesboro, the son of Jeffery Joseph Crisp of Florida, and the late Chasity Dawn Helms. He attended Noah’s Fork Baptist Church in Manchester, and was assistant manager at Sonic in Linden. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Portia H. Holmes. Survivors, in addition to his father, include grandparents, Paul (Sandy) Holmes of Clifton, Debbie Koehn of Smyrna, and Joseph Crisp of Michigan; brothers, Devin Dorris and Seth Caldwell; a sister, Ciarra Caldwell of Smyrna; nephews, Rivers Gage and Cameron Weems; aunts Michelle Holmes of Smyrna, Jennifer Crisp of Arkansas, and Ashley Weems; uncles Kyle Koehn, Charles Holmes, Shannon Edwards, and Travis Wheeler; special friends, Sherry Holmes and Britney Cooper, both of Manchester, and Wes Hedgepath of Linden. A graveside service was held Saturday, August 31, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Swiss Cemetery, Hohenwald, with Dwayne Ritter officiating. Adair Funeral and Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.