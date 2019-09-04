Public Involvement Meeting Notice

The City of Linden, Tennessee will hold a public involvement meeting at 2:00 pm September 4, 2019 in the meeting room of the Linden City Hall, Linden, Tennessee. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the 2019 Linden Multimodal Access Grant Phase II. All interested residents or entities are encouraged to attend. The location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Questions regarding the meeting please call (931) 589-2736.

B 9/4