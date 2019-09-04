NOTICE TO CREDITORS-JOHNSON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Stanford B. Johnson, Late of Perry County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of Stanford B. Johnson, deceased, who died June 12, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee/

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 29th day of August, 2019.

Christy Gearhiser Johnson, Executrix

Estate of Stanford B. Johnson

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & Master

Terry A. Cavett, Attorney

Spears, Moore, Rebman & Williams, P.C.

P.O. Box 1749

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401-1749

Pd 9-11