COMMISSIONERS SET TAX RATE, INCREASED THEIR PER MEETING SALARIES

The Perry County Commission last week approved the 2019-2020 budget, set the property tax rate, okayed a one-time, $100,000 allocation to Perry County Schools to help fund bus purchases, and gave themselves a substantial pay raise.

The property tax rate was set at $2.48—the same as last year—with $1.51 to county general, 71 cents to Perry County Schools, and 26 cents to solid waste.

The county is officially out of long-term debt so no funds were appropriated to debt service, just like last year.

As part of the budget approval, a separate resolution covered these items:

–$100,000 to Perry County Schools, a one-time, non-maintenance of effort payment to cover the required matching share for the purchase of four new schools buses this fiscal year. The monies will come from the debt service fund;

–an increase from $200

