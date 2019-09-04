ADA MASON ADDRESSED SEXTING, CYBER BULLYING & DIGIAL CITIZENSHIP

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Mason, with the 21st Judicial District, visited Lobelville School Friday morning, August 30, to share a special presentation, “Sexting, Cyber Bullying, and Digital Citizenship.”

ADA Mason was joined in the event by Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems—who engaged students who correctly answered questions about the presentation with $10 bills—and Lobelville School Principal J.B. Trull.

Sheriff Weems asked the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students why they thought all the adults were in attendance to support them: because “we care about each of you,” the Sheriff said.

Using age-appropriate videos, questions, and verbiage, ADA Mason encouraged students to “stand up” and not be a part of the problem.

She asked the students some avenues through which online dangers could occur. The students named Instagram, Facebook, Snap Chat, the internet, messaging, and Tiktok.

The students were aware that apps share locations, and that someone might use a photo showing a shirt or backpack with a school name, personal name, or other identifying mark to target a victim.

ADA Mason advised against posting any photos that include addresses or names.

She told the students, “Everything you do with your cell phone is forever,” and that they should be careful because cyber bullies “blackmail” victims by making them send more photos that can be embarrassing to family and friends.

As far as posting images or sexting, ADA Mason said, “Do not post anything you wouldn’t want your grandma to see.”

She also asked about Instagram followers: how many do you have and do you know them all?

ADA Mason said having many followers does not equal popularity, especially if you do not know them. Posts, she said, could go to a stranger, parents, law enforcement, a murderer—any number of people.

She said that “everyone is doing it” is not a good reason to sext, and to resist peer pressure to participate. “Don’t try it,” ADA Mason warned.

She offered these tips:

