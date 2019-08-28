WILTON CHRISTINE ALLEY

Mrs. Alley, 86, of Linden, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Corinth, Mississippi. A funeral service will be held today, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Rob Davis officiating. Burial will be at Harder Cemetery, Cedar Creek. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Stanley Lee Bunch and Martha Louise Bunch. She was a former employee of Washington Manufacturing and Linden Products, and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Malcolm and Charles Bunch, and a sister, Reba Whitehorn. Survivors include her husband of almost sixty-seven years, J.W. Alley; a son, Billy Alley; a daughter, Angela (Steve) Boggan; granddaughters, Morgan (Mike) Richards, Skyelar (Blake) Sullivan, and Summer (Alan) Qualls; seven great grandchildren, McKinley Sullivan, Anderson Qualls, Aniston Richards, Cullen Qualls, Keaton Richards, Braison Sullivan, and Jensen Qualls; a sister, Betty (William) Daniel; brothers, Robert Earl (Ann) Bunch and William Thirl Bunch; and many other family members and friends.