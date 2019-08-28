VVA SELLING VIETNAM/KOREA VETERAN MEMORIAL BRICKS

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123 is selling bricks for $25 each and asking for donations to help purchase a monument for the Vietnam and Korean Wars to be placed at the Perry County Courthouse.

Anyone who was in or has a friend or family member in either or both wars can buy a brick that will be placed beside the monument.

Send first name, middle initial, last name, branch of service, and the name of the war or wars served.

Vietnam and Korean War era vets are eligible, too. Some WWII vets served in Korea and some Korea vets served in Vietnam as well.

Send checks made out to Delaine Hester or Lindy N Hester; an account has been set up for donations.

Contact Delaine Hester by email at cdc5046@hotmail.com, call 931-561-0640, or mail the information to Delaine Hester, 67 Cunningham Lane, Lobelville TN 37097.