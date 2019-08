The Perry County UT Extension Service is offering a fun and fitness program for all ages, “Walk Across Tennessee.” The six weeks of moving begin Sunday, September 1, and end Saturday, October 12, in teams of two to four or for individuals.

Register at the UT Extension office, 113 Factory Street, by Thursday, August 29, or online at extension.tennessee.edu/perry.

For info: Agent Stacy Clark, 931-589-2331, sclark46@utk.edu.