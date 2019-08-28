SANDRA SMITH

Mrs. Smith, 71, of Linden, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. A funeral service was held Friday, August 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Rick Cottrell officiating. The family chose cremation. She was born in Dora, Alabama, the daughter of the late Curtis Lewellen and Ruth Martin Lewellen. She was a retired housekeeper for Perry County Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister and brothers, Anthony, Chuck, and Tony Lewellen. Survivors include her husband, Ed Smith; a daughter, Sonya (Michael) Jones of Linden; a son, Shane (Sheri) Smith of Henryville, Indiana; grandchildren Mathew Smith, Marcus Smith, Makenzie Boyd, Deon Richardson, Madisyn Smith, Azia Jones, and Alayna Richardson; nine great grandchildren; a sister, Jackie Lewellen of Arizona; brothers, Bill and Jeff Lewellen, both of Hammond, Indiana; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Donations in her memory made be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.