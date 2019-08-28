PCMC Receives $62,587 In Awards

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced this week $1,998,370 in Quality Improvement Awards to twenty-three health centers in Tennessee, including Perry County Medical Center in Linden, which will receive $61,587.

Funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Tennessee health centers will use these awards to improve the quality, efficiency, and value of the health care they provide.

Perry County Medical Center was awarded:

–$13,587 for

—–FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE