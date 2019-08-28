IDELL C. BATES

Mrs. Bates, 86, of Lobelville, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service was held Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Gola-Warren Cemetery, with Ben Carroll officiating. McDonald Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was the daughter of the late Aris Coleman and Ruby Spencer Warren Coleman. She worked for Reliable Products. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David S. Bates; two sons, David Wayne Bates and Jerry Dale Bates; and three sisters, Videll Ashton, Marion Alred, and Virginia Dabbs. Survivors include two brothers, Ronnie Warren of Lobelville, and Justin (Barbara) Warren of Michigan; nephews, Danny (Elizabeth) Dobbs and Thomas (June) Trull, both of Lobelville; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Noel of Linden; great grandchildren, Grace Noel, Kameron Noel, and Zane Noel; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.