BILLY M. EDWARDS

Mr. Edwards, 84, of Trenton, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A funeral service was held Saturday, August 17, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Shelton Funeral Home, Trenton, with Brent Smith officiating. Burial was at Oakland Cemetery, Trenton. He was a retired supervisor for Trenton Housing Authority, a former member of the Tennessee National Guard, and a member of Trenton Church of Christ. He was the son of the late R.T. and Lillie Mae Yong Edwards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Magdalene Gordon Edwards. Survivors include his wife, Shelby Jean Featherston Edwards; a daughter, Gale (Van) Alexander of Trenton; a stepdaughter, Reba (Tommy) Finch of Trenton; a sister, Mary Dean Brown of Blountsville; and several cousins from Linden.