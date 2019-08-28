REPORT CARD: SCHOOL SYSTEM IS ‘SATISFACTORY’

In the most recent Report Card issued by the Tennessee Department of Education, Perry County Schools and twenty-six other systems in the state were ranked in the “satisfactory” category.

The annual evaluation looks at the system as a whole, as well as the individual schools within that system.

In the immediate seven-county area—those counties that border Perry—Hickman, Humphreys, and Lewis were also listed as satisfactory, while Benton, Decatur, and Wayne were ranked as “advancing.” None of the seven counties had “exemplary” schools—the state’s highest ranking.

Linden Elementary scored 3.4 out of 4 for academic achievement, 1.4 out of 4 for student academic growth, and 3 out of 4 for students chronically out of school.

For student success rate, Linden Elementary results were 40.9%, compared to 31.2% for the county, and 39.1% for the state.

—-FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE