SUPPORT TEAM LEVI WITH T-SHIRT PURCHASE

Expressions Nail Salon in Linden is selling t-shirts to help raise money for Levi Smith, a Linden Elementary second grade student who is currently in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital battling organ rejection.

Levi was born with biliary atresia and underwent a liver transplant when he was a baby.

You can help TeamLevi by making a purchase. T-shirts are $20 each for sizes small through extra-large, and $22 for sizes XXL and up.

Contact Alicia Hurlbut at 931-628-7946 or stop by Expressions Hair Salon to place an order or make a donation. Your support of the family is appreciated.