NOTICE TO CREDITORS-TAYLOR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JIMMY LA DON TAYLOR, Late of PERRY County, Tenn.

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of JIMMY LA DON TAYLOR, deceased, who died June 21, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.Theresa A. Serpone, ExecutorCharlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & MasterRamsey Thornton Barrett Osborn, PLCDickson, Tennessee 37055