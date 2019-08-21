NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 26, 2008, executed by Steven W Bates and Paige Bates, to Mark Rosser, Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Lend America, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on January 28, 2009, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, at Book 99 Page 940 and Instrument Number 09000119, as modified by the Loan Modification Agreement recorded on September 19, 2011, at Book 106 Page 455 and Instrument 11001081, said Register’s Office.

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust D, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 24, 2019, at 1:00 PM, local time, at the Perry County Courthouse, located in Linden, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Perry County, to wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Perry, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS COMMITMENT IS DESCRIBED AS ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF PERRY, AND STATE OF TENNESSEE AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 08/11/1988 AND RECORDED 08/12/1988 IN BOOK K13 PAGE 305 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING ON A STAKE, RUSSELL BARNETT’S NORTHEAST CORNER AND RUNS THENCE WITH HIS NORTH BOUNDARY SOUTH 71 DEGREES WEST 263 FEET TO A POINT IN A ROAD; THENCE WITH THE ROAD NORTH 5 DEGREES WEST 92 FEET, NORTH 5 DEGREES EAST 151 FEET, NORTH 26 DEGREES EAST 87 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 71 DEGREES EAST 244 FEET TO A POINT IN THE ORIGINAL EAST BOUNDARY; THENCE WITH THE SAME SOUTH 2 DEGREES WEST 312 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SURVEYED JANUARY, 1987 BY THOMAS E. LAWSON, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 650.

PARCEL NO. 19-025.02

Commonly known as 110 Barnette Drive, Lobelville, TN 37097

The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control

Current Owner(s) of Property: Steven W Bates and Paige Bates

Other Interested Parties: Harpeth Financial Services LLC DBA Advance Financial

This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Steven W Bates; Paige Bates; Harpeth Financial Services LLC DBA Advance Financial.

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Clear Recon LLC

Substitute Trustee

5751 Uptain Road, Suite 514

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Phone: (877) 319-8840

File No: 2191-1529A

Newspaper: Buffalo River Review

Publication Dates: 8/21/2019, 8/28/2019, 9/4/2019