MADALINE “MAUDIE” SMITH THOMPSON

Ms. Thompson, 89, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Lobelville, died Sunday, August 11, 2019. A graveside service was held Thursday, August 15, 2019, 12:30 p.m., at Smith Family Cemetery, Lobelville. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Delmar Ray Smith and Annie Pearl Clark Smith. She was retired from Allisons Manufacturing in Indianapolis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Fleener and Annie Mae Smith, and five brothers, Jack C. Baker and Albert, Arthur, Claude and Bobby Joe Smith. Survivors include a son, Bobby Heatley of Indiana; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Goldie Adams of Indianapolis; three brothers, Johnny Ray Smith of Indianapolis, Charles Smith of Lobelville, and Gene Smith of Nashville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.