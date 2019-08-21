GOVERNOR PLEDGED SUPPORT FOR RURAL TENNESSEE
“What happens in rural Tennessee matters to every Tennessean. We are only as rich as our poorest neighbor,” Governor Bill Lee said last week to a group of elected officials and community leaders at the inaugural Rural Opportunity Summit, held in Perry County at Linden Valley Baptist Conference Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 13 & 14.
The Governor was there all day on Tuesday and, in fact, convened……
…….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE