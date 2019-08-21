ANNUAL VIKINGS LEGACY CLUB NOMINATIONS NOW ACCEPTED

The nomination period for the Vikings Legacy Club is now open until September 15.

Each year, over fifty former players, teachers, and administrators vote on nominees who will be inducted into the Vikings Legacy Club—Perry County athletics’ very own “Hall of Fame.”

Each year there is an open nomination period during which people may nominate a high school athlete, coach, or administrator that they feel has had a significant impact on Perry County athletics.

Nominated persons must be at least ten years removed from their high school graduation date.

Nominations, which will be considered for inclusion on this year’s voting ballot, should be emailed to VikingsLegacyClub@yahoo.com or mailed to Coach Caleb Dunkle at Perry County High School.