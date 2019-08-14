SARAH ELIZABETH CARROLL BATES

Mrs. Bates, 92, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Perry County Nursing Home. A graveside service was held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Leeper Cemetery, Lobelville. McDonald Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Ollie Carroll and Mary E. Nix Carroll. She was a member of Lobelville Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Bates, two brothers, and two sisters. Survivors include two sons, Donnie R. Bates and Robbie H. (Jimmie Ann) Bates, both of Lobelville; a daughter, Deborah (Jim) Yeiser of Lobelville; eleven grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren.