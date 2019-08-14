PEGGY JEAN KILPATRICK DUNCAN

Ms. Duncan, 66, of Linden, died Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Kyle Conner officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. Eastern Star rites were held Tuesday evening at 7:00. She was born in Nashville, the daughter of the late Billy John Kilpatrick and Neva Marie Adkins Kilpatrick. She was a member of the Linden Chapter 496, Order of the Eastern Star. Survivors include four daughters, Angela (Eddie) Wheatley of Parsons, Tiffany (Jonathan) Lineberry of Linden, Julie (Austin) Kephart of Waynesboro, and Jonnie Duncan of Centerville; grandchildren, Allie, Zack, Andrea, Cameron, and Carson; a sister and several loving brothers; aunt Cretia Cheek; and a host of other loving family members and friends.