IRIS LEWIS DAVIS

Mrs. Davis, 93, of Linden, died Monday, August 5, 2019. A funeral service was held Thursday, August 8, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Keith Fulton officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. She was born in Darden, the daughter of the late Ezra Lewis and Donnie Duke Lewis. She was a homemaker and member of Linden First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Leo Davis; a daughter, Bonita Horner; a grandson, Jeremy Horner; and a brother, McCall Lewis. Survivors include her son-in-law, Garry Horner; great grandson, Brycen Horner; granddaughter-in-law, Allison Horner; and a host of other loving family members and friends.