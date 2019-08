Over a seven-year period, enough pain killers were prescribed in Perry County to provide 60 pills per person per year.

That figure comes from a recent Washington Post report. The national newspaper gained access to Drug Enforcement Agency tracking data from 2006 to 2012 following a year-long legal battle for release of the information.

In Perry County alone, 3,306,010 pain pills

