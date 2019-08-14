CENSUS BUREAU REPORT ON PERRY COUNTY POVERTY LEVEL By Editor | August 14, 2019 | 0 According to the most recent figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, roughly one-fifth of Perry County residents are living in poverty. Perry County had the second highest poverty level (21.1%) in the …FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts FUNDS RETURNED TO COUNTY August 14, 2019 | No Comments » SECURITY MEASURES AT ALL FOUR PC SCHOOLS August 14, 2019 | No Comments » DEA REPORT: 3.3 MILLION PAIN PILLS IN SIX YEARS August 14, 2019 | No Comments »