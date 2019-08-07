TOWN OF LINDEN SEEKING 20 HOMES FOR LEAD & COPY TESTING

The Town of Linden is looking for twenty homeowners to cooperate in a free lead and copper testing program.

If your home has copper piping and was built after 1982 and you would like it tested for these contaminants as a free service from your local utility, please call the Town of Linden at 931-589-2736 or the Linden Water Plant at 931-589-2820.

The deadline to sign up to have your home tested is September 20, 2019.

The Town of Linden will be conducting its round of sampling of lead and copper beginning June 2021. If you are able to participate, we will deliver a sample kit to your residence during an allotted time-frame.

Each sample kit includes easy-to-follow instructions for collection.

After collection, the kit can be left on your doorstep and will picked up by our personnel the next day in the same manner it was delivered.

Participating in this study provides crucial information about the quality of your drinking water, the community’s health, and the integrity of water lines.

After the sample is tested, the results of your sample will be delivered directly to you.

If you have any questions or comments, feel free to call 931-589-2820.