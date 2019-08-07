SOCIAL SECURITY SCAM: DON’T BE A VICTIM

In recent years the bogus calls have come from someone claiming to be with the IRS demanding money that was not owed.

Lately, the tactics have shifted to calls allegedly from the Social Security Administration saying your social security number has been compromised.

Please don’t fall for either scam.

The fake social security calls are on the uptick. Last year, reports the Federal Trade Commision (FTC), the agency received 3,200 complaints about the calls; this year the number has already reached 35,000.

Last year, social security scammers stole nearly $210,000; this year, the losses are $10 million.

Here is what a fake social security call is like, according to the FTC:

Scammers say your Social Security number (SSN) has been suspended because of suspicious activity, or because it’s been involved in a crime.

Sometimes, the scammer wants you to confirm your SSN to reactivate it.

Sometimes, he’ll say your bank account is about to be seized—but he’ll tell you

…….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE……