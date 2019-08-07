ROSA LEE DUNCAN

Mrs. Duncan, 74, of Linden, died Friday, July 26, 2019, in Nashville. A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Franklin Leon Bell and Sarah Elizabeth Trull Bell. She was a graduate of the Linden High School class of 1963, and a member of Brush Creek Church of Christ. She worked various jobs in Linden, including secretary to the County Judge for many years, then as an insurance agent with United Family Life Insurance and Assurance Life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Billy Duncan; a brother, Wayne Bell; and sister-in-law, Paulette Bell. Survivors include her husband, Alfred Duncan; a special niece, Sue Rice of Bartlett; nephews, Eric and Jared Bell; a special great niece, Charity Rice of Brentwood; and a host of other loving family members and friends.