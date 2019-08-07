LUCILLE DUNCAN STRICKLAND

Mrs. Strickland, 89, of Linden, died Sunday, July 28, 2019. A funeral service was held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Carolyn Parnell officiating. Burial was at Strickland Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Robert Edward Duncan and Myra Doyle Duncan. She was retired from Washington Manufacturing. She loved flowers, quilting, and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Strickland, Sr.; a son, Mark Strickland; sister, Mary Ruth Barber; and a brother, Bobby Duncan. Survivors include her sons, Johnny (Margie) Strickland and Gene (Beverly) Strickland; a daughter, Becky Travis; daughter-in-law, Brenda Strickland; eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; three sisters, Ann Edwards, Lavinia (Billy Ray) Dabbs, and Linda (David) Riley; and a host of other loving family members and friends.