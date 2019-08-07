LEO DUKE

Mr. Duke, 75, of Linden, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Nashville. A funeral service was held Friday, August 2, 2019, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Rob Davis and Johnny Monroe officiating. Burial was at Duke Cemetery, Henderson County. He was born in Darden, the son of the late Noah Lee Duke and Annie Borchert Duke. He was a musician and retired bus driver for Buffalo River Transport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother; a brother, Louis Hooten; and sisters Martha Troutt, Gladys Bond, and Mary Ellen Duke. Survivors include his children, Josh Duke of Linden, and Jodie (Hayden) Lovett of Summertown; grandchildren, Christopher Arnold, Ryne Duke, Case Duke, Elizabeth Arnold, and Sophia Arnold; and a host of other loving family members and friends.