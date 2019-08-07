Invitation from Town of Linden Water Department

ATTENTION RESIDENTS:

IF YOUR HOME HAS COPPER PIPING AND WAS BUILT AFTER 1982

The Town of Linden would like to use your residence as a sampling location for Lead and Copper testing. Only 20 sites may participate so space is limited. If you home has copper piping and was built after 1982 and you would like it tested for these contaminants as a free service from your local utility, please call the Town of Linden at 931-589-2736 or the Linden Water Plant at 931-589-2820. The deadline to signup to have your home tested is September 20, 2019

The Town of Linden will be conducting its round of sampling of Lead and Copper beginning June of 2021. If you are able to participate, we will deliver a sample kit to your residence during an allotted time-frame. Each sample kit includes easy-to-follow instructions for collection. After collection, the kit can be left on your doorstep and will picked up by our personnel the next day in the same manner it was delivered.

Participating in this study provides crucial information about the quality of your drinking water, the community’s health and the integrity of our water lines.

After the sample is tested, the results of your sample will be delivered directly to you.

Your home’s cooperation and participation in this study is greatly appreciated by the Town of Linden. We thank you for contributing your time and effort into this public health monitoring effort.

If you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact us at (931) 589-2820.

Brian Moore, Water Plant Supervisor – Town of Linden

B 9/25