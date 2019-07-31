TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 21st day of April, 2006, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 91, page 28, Jonathan Luke Lineberry, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22, 2019, AT 10:15 A.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being situated in the 3rd Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on a point in the West right-of-way of old No. 13 highway where it intersects with the South boundary of Crosby’s tract recorded in Deed Book B-4, Page 649, ROPCT, and the North boundary of Tucker’s tract recorded in Deed Book K-12, Page 34, ROPCT, of which this is a part and runs thence North 65 degrees West 35 feet to a 6” walnut in a fence; thence with the fence an agreed line between Crosby and Tucker, the following courses: North 60 degrees West 45 feet; North 70 degrees West 100 feet; North 63 degrees West 96 feet; North 41 degrees 30 minutes West 45 feet; North 52 degrees West 140 feet; North 63 degrees 30 minutes West 80 feet; South 70 degrees 30 minutes West 173 feet; South 65 degrees West 144 feet; South 54 degrees West 100 feet; South 49 degrees West 75 feet; South 44 degrees West 156 feet to a rock pile; thence with a blazed and painted line North 87 degrees 45 minutes West 167 feet to a 6” maple; thence with a division line South 10 degrees West 195 feet to an 8” white oak; thence South 48 degrees East to a 12” gum; South 60 degrees East 107 feet to a point in the center of a field road; thence with same North 85 degrees East 100 feet; South 76 degrees 15 minutes East 263 feet; South 78 degrees East 731 feet to a point in the West right-of-way of old No. 13 highway; thence with the same North 6 degrees 15 minutes East 100 feet; North 1 degree West 100 feet; North 5 degrees 45 minutes West 174 feet; North 10 degrees West 100 feet; North 5 degrees West 109 feet to the point of beginning, containing 15.3 acres, more or less, by survey of Thomas E. Lawson, RLS No. 650, and dated September15, 1990.

There is included in the above description but hereby excluded a 2.62 acre tract conveyed to Bobby Rainey by deed dated January 11, 1993, and of record in Deed Book T-22, Page 644, and a 9.78 acre tract conveyed to Barron Feit et ux dated June 23, 1994, and of record in Deed Book X26, Page 589, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed to Jonathan Luke Lineberry by warranty deed of Barron J. Feit and wife, Cynthia Kay Feit, and David Eugene Rainey, dated April 12, 2006, recorded in Book D-1, page 821, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 65, parcel 8.01, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 664 Old Hwy 13 North, Linden, Tennessee; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through county taxes for 2019 assessed as tax map 65, parcel 8.01, now a lien, but not yet due or payable.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 31st day of July, 2019.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096

B 8/14