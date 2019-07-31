RAMPAGE IS THIS SATURDAY

With over $2,000 in cash prizes, the Perry County Chamber of Commerce invites you to the 2019 Buffalo River Rampage this Saturday, August 3, at Buffalo River Resort, 3520 Highway 13, north of Lobelville.

In addition to the homemade raft race (entry deadline has passed), an eight-mile kayak race will start at 11:00 a.m.

Homemade rafters will compete for prize money: $600 for first, $300 for second, and $100 for third.

Kayak race prizes are $250 for first and $100 for second, men and women.

Also: you can sponsor a duck for $5 in the duck race at noon. Prize money is $100 for first, $75 for second, and $50 for third.

Compete in the cornhole tourney—entry fee $25 per team, winner take all prize—which also starts at noon.

The year’s Rampage is sponsored by Buffalo River Resort, the Bank of Perry County, NYX Linden, and King Tire & Auto.

Lobelville Volunteer Fire Department will be selling hamburgers and hot dogs all day.

Cabana spaces are also available at the event for other sponsor. Contact the Chamber.