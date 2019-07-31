NOTICE TO CREDITORS-WILLIAMSON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

As Required by TCA §30-2-306

Perry County Chancery/Probate Court

Perry County Clerk & Master, Perry County Courthouse

127 Main St., Linden, PO Box 251, Linden, TN 37096

931-589-2217

Case Number: PB3-341

In the Matter of the Estate of ROBERT PAUL WILLIAMSON, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of ROBERT PAUL WILLIAMSON, who died February 25, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & MasterKaterina V. MoorePd 8/7