NOTICE TO CREDITORS-WILLIAMSON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
As Required by TCA §30-2-306
Perry County Chancery/Probate Court
Perry County Clerk & Master, Perry County Courthouse
127 Main St., Linden, PO Box 251, Linden, TN 37096
931-589-2217
Case Number: PB3-341
In the Matter of the Estate of ROBERT PAUL WILLIAMSON, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of ROBERT PAUL WILLIAMSON, who died February 25, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.
All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.
- (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & MasterKaterina V. MoorePd 8/7
- 98 East Main St., PO Box 583, Linden, TN 37096
- Attorney for Estate:
- Sarah Pfaehler, Executrix
- This the 23rd day of July, 2019.
- (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication as described in (1) (A); or