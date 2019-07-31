LEGAL NOTICE – Career-Technical Education (CTE) Program

The Perry County Board of Education CTE Program, invites qualified bidders to bid on the following CTE Agriculture equipment item:

30’ x 60’ Teaching Greenhouse Package

Sealed Bids to be opened Thursday, August 8, 2019:

Bids will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. of the designated bid opening date. Details and specifications are on file in the office of the Director. Any interested bidder may request a copy of the specifications by contacting Ginger Cagle, CTE Director, Perry County Schools, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden, TN 37096, (931) 589-2102. The Perry County Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any/or all bids.

B 8/7