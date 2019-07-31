JUDY JOHNSON MORRISON

Mrs. Morrison, 78, of McEwen, formerly of Lobelville, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Three Rivers Hospital, Waverly. A funeral service was held Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Matthew McKnight officiating. Burial was at Leeper Cemetery, Lobelville. She was born in Livermore, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William Grigsby Johnson ND Lois D. Iglehart Johnson. She was a retired babysitter, having worked in Lobelville for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and friend, Bobby Morrison, and a grandson, Leslie Joe Hester. Survivors include a daughter, Candi Clandening of McEwen; grandchildren, Jeremy (Janessa) Hester, Derek Clandening, and Rachel Clandening; great grandchildren, Brooklyn Rose, Rhett Hester, and Titus Patterson; a sister, Betty (Harold) White of Greenbrier; and a host of other loving family members and friends.