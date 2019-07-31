JOHN EDWARD “WHITEY” FREBERG

Mr. Freberg, 91, of Lobelville, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A memorial gathering will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, where family will be receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 12:30 p.m., at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, Illinois. Burial will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where full military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad. Heritage Funeral Home, Columbia, is assisting with arrangements. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Axel Freberg and Alice De Zurik Freberg. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during World War II, and as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. He was awarded the Army Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal with Japan clasp, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with four bronze service stars, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, and United Nations Service Medal. He worked as a phone network technician for Illinois Bell for thirty years in Joliet, before retiring in 1983. He was a member of VFW 2199 for many years and served as President in 1970. He was also a member of the Honor Color Guard for Military Rites for Veterans, serving as Post Commanded from 1970-1971. In 1990, he served as President of Associated Clubs of Will County, Illinois. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annabelle Knudtson Freberg, and two sisters, Joyce Mausehund and Janice Kandalee. Survivors include a daughter, Lori (George) O’Kain of Columbia; grandchildren, John Lee (Claire) O’Kain of Murfreesboro, Joanne (Bill Tate) O’Kain of Smyrna, and Jackie (Ben) McIlwain of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; great grandchild, Liam McIlwain; and numerous nieces and nephews. You may share condolences at TnFunerals.com.