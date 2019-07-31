FREE SMOKING CESSATION PROGRAM

A free program to quit smoking will be held starting this Friday, August 2, through Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Building, 113 Factory Street, Linden, taught by Dr. Louis Cruz.

The “Six Day Plan” is one of the oldest and most effective smoking cessation programs. It takes participants through a six-day step-by-step program to change daily habits and achieve their goal to quit smoking.

For more information, call Teresa Gregory at 931-589-2138.