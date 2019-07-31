COMPOSTING PROGRAM SEEKS PERRY COUNTY PARTNERS

The Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) is hoping Perry County households will take part in a new program designed to reduce waste.

So far, no local families have registered to start composting at home and compete for cash prizes.

In an effort to reduce strain on our state’s bloated landfills and to recover valuable materials, TEC operates a program open to all Tennessee residents called “Come Post Your Compost.”

The program is designed to encourage residential composting of food waste.

As of today, 800 Tennessee households are participating and have collectively diverted 75 tons of food waste from landfills through composting.

“The average Tennessee household (in our program) is now composting 8.66 pounds

