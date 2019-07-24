TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 19th day of May, 2017, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 122, page 911, Carl Scott and Dorothy Campbell, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deeds of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deeds of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22, 2019, AT 10:00 A.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

A tract of land located in the Third Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, being all of Tract No. 3 and a portion of Tract No. 2 of those tracts conveyed to Bank of Perry County by trustee’s deed (William E. Bates trustee) from Chester Tomlin, as recorded in Deed Book D-20, page 650, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap stamped “Hinson LS 2034” (typical of all iron rods referred to herein as set) set on the westerly right-of-way of Porter Hollow Road (50-foot wide right-of-way) at the southeast corner of Charles Ira Pullen, Jr. (Deed Book D-12, Page 436), the same being the northeast corner of Tract 2 of Bank of Perry County (Deed Book D-20, Page 650) and the northeast corner of the tract herein described; and runs thence with said Porter Hollow Road westerly right-of-way as follows: South 25 degrees 46 minutes 24 seconds West 255.95 feet to a point; thence with a curve to the right having a radius of 507.11 feet, an arc length of 196.08 feet, and a chord bearing and distance of South 36 degrees 51 minutes 01 second West 194.86 feet to a point; thence South 47 degrees 55 minutes 37 seconds West 66.44 feet to a point; thence with a curve to the left having a radius of 612.53 feet, an arc length of 126.20 feet, and a chord bearing and distance of South 42 degrees 01 minute 28 seconds West 125.98 feet to a point; thence South 36 degrees 07 minutes 19 seconds West 53.58 feet to a point; thence with a curve to the right having a radius of 444.99 feet, and arc length of 30.39 feet, and a chord bearing and distance of South 38 degrees 04 minutes 43 seconds West 30.39 feet to an iron rod set; thence with a severance line of the aforementioned Tract No. 2 of Bank of Perry County parcel as follows: North 30 degrees 43 minutes 20 seconds West 641.43 feet to an iron rod set; thence North 09 degrees 18 minutes 50 seconds East 576.23 feet to an iron rod set on the southerly line of the aforementioned Pullen, Jr. parcel; thence South 50 degrees 44 minutes 51 seconds East 834.97 feet with said southerly line to the point of beginning, containing 10.00 acres within these bounds as determined by a Category 1 Survey done by Ronald C. Hinson (TN RLS 2034) using magnetic bearings taken on April 21, 2017.

Being the same property conveyed to Dorothy Cambell and Carl Scott, by Special Warranty Deed of Bank of Perry County, dated May 15, 2017, recorded in Book D-25, page 33, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This property is subject to restrictions of record in Deed Book F-9, page 511, ROPCT, which are incorporated herein by reference.

This property is assessed as an improved tract identified as tax map 53, parcel 3.12, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 549 Porter Hollow Road, Linden, Tennessee; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes for the year 2018 assessed as

Tax Map 53, Parcel 3.12, in the base amount of $1,388.00, which has a remaining balance of $435.89, plus penalty & interest.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deeds of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 24th day of July, 2019.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096