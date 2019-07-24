SENATOR HENSLEY ACCUSED BY BOARD OF IMPROPER PRACTICES

Senator Joey Hensley—who serves Perry County in the state legislature as part of the 28th District—has been accused by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners of improper activities at his Hohenwald clinic.

The complaint states that Hensley, between December 2014 and March 2015, “treated a patient, including through prescription of controlled substances, who was also an employee and with whom he was having a personal relationship,” and that he “also treated several immediate family members as patients, including through prescriptions of controlled substances.”

The Board says the “allegations of fact…constitute grounds for disciplinary action against [Hensley’s] license to practice as a medical doctor” for engaging in “unprofessional, dishonorable, or unethical conduct.”

The allegations were filed against the Senator on June 12, but only came to light this past week following a public records request by the Tennessean newspaper.

The Board’s allegations could affect Senator Hensley’s medical license, but they are

