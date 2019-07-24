MARIE MARTHA GUITREAU McMORRIS

Mrs. McMorris, 86, native of Whitehall, Louisiana, resident of Linden, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at her residence. A funeral service was held Saturday, July 20, 2019, 1:00 a.m., at Midway Baptist Church, Satsuma, Louisiana, with Oliver Deen, Bryan McMorris, and Charlie McCants officiating. Seale Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Burial was at Blount Cemetery, Satsuma. She was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Clementine Guitreau. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norris McMorris; daughter-in-law, Hazel McMorris; two great grandchildren, Hannah and Haylei; numerous brothers and three sisters. Survivors include her children, Nathan (Betty) McMorris, Bobby Joe McMorris and fiancé Victoria Cogdill, Melinda (Rodney) Breaud, and Daphne (Randy) Leger; ten grandchildren, Jeremy, Tasha, Casey, Tara, Trina, Jana, Eric, Kyle, Henry, and JeCee; twenty great grandchildren with another on the way; a great, great granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives. Please share condolences at sealefuneral.com.