SHERIFF’S ADVISORY: SOCIAL MEDIA DANGERS

Two recent incidences—with public interest sparked by social media postings—have resulted in rumors that the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was compelled to investigate or explain.

One involves the arrest of a young man from out of state; the other, an uninformed post on Facebook that was viewed by thousands before the truth was known and the post could be taken down.

Charges of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession with intent to sell Aderall against Kidron Taylor were dismissed in April, but the case continues to produce rumors because of ping-pong comments on Facebook.

The Review, just this past week, received a call asking about the case. Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems reported that he received a call from a local citizen wanting to know who the Sheriff was now since he had been fired over the Taylor case.

Of course—contrary to those rumors—Sheriff Weems has not been relieved of his duties.

The Review did not report on the case because the charges were dismissed and the record expunged.

However, Taylor posted the documents—a letter from Sheriff Weems and the court order of dismissal signed by Judge Katerina Moore—on his Facebook page, along with video of him explaining his arrest. He and his father, Kennedy Taylor, asked Sheriff Weems through emails to discipline the arresting officers—Votaw and Courter—and to reimburse Kidron for his expenses while he was incarcerated here.

The situation resulted in lengthy email exchanges between Sheriff Weems and the Taylors—and an internal investigation conducted by the Sheriff that showed no inappropriate behavior by the deputies and just cause for the arrest, the Sheriff told the Review.

In the end, because Sheriff Weems said he could not meet their requests, he turned the matter over to the District Attorney for investigation.

In the last email on May 22 to Taylor, Sheriff Weems wrote: “In the interest of being fair and impartial, I have decided to leave the matter up to another department. I am sending all videos, confessions, statements, and letters to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s office. I am recusing myself from this situation, as of today. The District Attorney will decide whether or not to take this case to the Grand Jury and let a panel of 12 decide whether there is enough evidence to go to trial…”

In the other Facebook-fueled tale, someone saw three dogs following a pick-up truck in Linden, then fabricated a story to explain why the animals were chasing the vehicle.

The Facebook poster falsely accused the driver of abandoning three dogs on Highway 412 East Linden, then wrote: “The truck sped off as the dogs ran to catch up to him but he left them behind. Makes me sick! Let’s make him famous.”

The Sheriff’s Office released this statement:

“Facebook has become a daily

……FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE SEE THIS WEEK’S ISSUE