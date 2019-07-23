MUSIC ON MAIN SEASON CLOSER: LYP SYNC BATTLE

Get your shopping carts ready. Tennessee’s once-a-year sales tax holiday is this weekend, Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28.

During this holiday period, shoppers can save nearly 10 percent on more than 150 different items, including clothing, school supplies and computers, as students prepare for the back-to-school season.

State and local taxes will not be collected on exempt items that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less.

For a full list of tax-exempt items or more information, visit tntaxholiday.com.

The sales tax holiday weekend is for everyone, not just students or even just Tennesseans. Anyone who wants to shop in Tennessee during the last weekend of July will be eligible to save on sales tax.

Tennessee law provides for a sales tax holiday each year during the last weekend in July. This year, the sales tax holiday begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m.