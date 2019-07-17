THOMAS EUGENE ERWIN

Mr. Erwin, 75, of Linden, formerly of Columbia, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service will be held today, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Home, Columbia, with Keith Baker officiating. Burial will be at McCains Cemetery. He was born in Maury County, the son of the late Floyd Alexander Erwin and Vivian Ralston Erwin. He worked for Keith Baker Homes for seventeen years and was s member of Asbestos Workers Local #86 for thirty-one years. He and his wife ran the By Pass Deli in Columbia for several years, and was better known as “Grandpa” by those at Granny’s Bargain Barn. He raised a huge garden was an avid Tennessee football fan. He was a member of Bigbyville United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, Carlos, and Johnny Erwin/ Survivors include his wife, Marie McWilliams Erwin of Linden; two sons, Matt (Holly) Erwin of Suwanee, Georgia, and Jeff (Amy) Carroll of Linden; a brother, Danny (Dana) Erwin of Crossville; a sister, Mary (Tim) Shannon of Columbia; a sister-in-law, Susan Erwin of Columbia; and grandchildren, April Marie Carroll, Haley Beth Carroll, and Hayden Erwin. Share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website, www.tnfunerals.com.