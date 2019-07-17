STORAGE AUCTION

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated Section 66-21-105(2)(g), number 23 in the self service storage facility known as S&L storage will be sold at auction to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 AM on August 25, 2019 at S&L Storage, 235 South Main, Lobelville, TN to satisfy an owner’s lien on such contents, claimed by the business known as S&L Storage. Said self-storage facility is located at the address set forth herein where the sale will take place. DATED this the 12th day of July, 2019.

B 7/24