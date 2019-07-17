MUSIC ON MAIN: TWO WEEKS TO GO IN SUMMER SERIES

The 2019 Music on Main Street concert series is winding down for the summer with only two weekends remaining.

This Saturday’s show—July 20—is on the Lobelville Music Stage, and features local and visiting talent at 7:00 p.m.: UDA Dancers, Rosanna Weems, Pickin’ Crows, and The Scotty Morton Band.

Don’t forget to put your name on the performance list for the fourth annual Lip Sync Battle finale on July 27. See the story below for more info.

Entertaining Music On Main crowds year after year, the talent shines from Perry County resident Rosanna Weems.

Music has been Rosanna’s “go-to place” for many years. After serving as a combat medic for the military she’s written, performed, and recorded music. Music On Main provides a place for a hard working wife/mother to share her talents with the community.

Pickin’ Crows features band members Steve Jackson on guitar and vocals, Tony Love on mandolin and fiddle, and bassist Riley Jackson.

Pickin Crows is a folk/rockabilly/country/ Americana band from Waynesboro with deep Tennessee roots.

Steve has been playing and performing since the early age of twelve, being heavily influence by his father Lester Jackson, an accomplished musician in his own right who collaborated with country music great Melba Montgomery.

Steve has managed to put together and develop a unique group of musicians unlike any the industry has seen or heard before.

Tony patterns his style of play after the likes of Bill Monroe and Marty Robbins. His interest in music began at an early age. Tony brings a dramatic flair to the group with his unique mandolin and fiddle playing.

Pickin Crows play a variety of genres ranging from country to rock. They have entertained thousands of people over the years, giving freely to charity events and other worthwhile causes.

Scotty Morton grew up in Columbia, and his entire life has revolved around music—ever since his grandfather held house shows and people would come watch him sing and play guitar.

Scotty said his grandfather used to sit beside him and say, “I’m going to make a singer out of you one day”. Some of Scotty’s biggest influences are George Jones, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Hank Jr.

Scotty said, “I grew up in a strict environment. I was raised in a Pentecostal Church where that type of music wasn’t allowed in the home, but I had to do it anyways. When I was old enough to start going to the clubs, I started singing, the people enjoyed it, and my career went on from there.”

The band plays throughout Southern Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama.

Scotty has won two battles of the bands, one at the Goats Music and More Festival in Lewisburg, which awarded him a spot to open for Lorrie Morgan. The other allowed him to open for The Charlie Daniels Band.

Bring your lawn chairs and dancing shoes.

Concessions by local nonprofit groups, cheerleaders, scouts, fire departments, churches, and other organizations.

MOM is sponsored by the Town of Linden, City of Lobelville, Perry County Chamber of Commerce, 101.3 WOPC, Buffalo River Review, Perry County Cultural Arts Commision, and The Commodore Hotel & Music Café.

At MOM, find information about the Perry County Community Collaborative’s early literacy effort and free books for kids, and the Perry County Youth Centers’ free summer meal program for kids.

All shows start at 7:00 p.m. Shows are held at either the Perry County Courthouse Square in Linden or the Lobelville Music Stage (next to City Hall) rain or shine (indoor locations nearby in case of inclement weather).