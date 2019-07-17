MARY DEAN RAINEY TRULL

Mrs. Trull, 92, of Lexington, formerly of Linden, died Thursday, July 11, 2019. A funeral service was held Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Cecil Rainey and Bess Tinin Rainey. She was retired from Johnson Controls TEAMLINDEN, and was a member of Linden Church of Christ. She graduated from Linden High School in 1944. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Trull; a son, Bill Trull; a granddaughter, Shayna Trull; a great granddaughter, Aryia Jaid Stutts; and a brother, Jim Rainey. Survivors include two daughters, Jane (Larry) Davis of Yuma, and Rose Ann (Don) Deere of Lexington; a son, Jimmy Trull of Linden; grandchildren, Regina (Rick) Edwards, Jeff )Jodie) Denton, Marcy (Jimmy) Miller, Brandon (Mecca) Deere, Justin (Carla) Deere, Abby (Joel) Gray, and Dillon Trull; great grandchildren, Brandi (Jason) Holder, Chaz Edwards, Trey Edwards, Dustin Denton, Donovan (Brooklyn) Denton, Kerri (Zach) Garrison, Kaitlyn (Brady) Nix, Kyla, Lauren, and McKenzie Deere, Blaize and Ridge Deere, Brilynn and Gunner Gray, and Zaine Warren; great, great grandchildren, Bree Holder, Gavin Holder, Briar Garrison, Brooks Garrison, and Maebri Denton; five step great grandchildren; three step great, great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Michele Trull; sisters-in-law, Margaret Rainey and Bonnie Trull; and a host of other nieces and nephews and loving family members and friends.